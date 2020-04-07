Tracking storms; chilly days ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mild start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. We're starting off with some clouds but should be able to thin those out this afternoon. The sun will help us warm to the mid to upper 70s at least briefly.

Monday's high was 70 so we'll be even warmer than that was. A cold front will slide through tonight and that'll give us some lift to support some storms popping up. We could have strong to severe storms out of this round, so you'll want to be weather aware.

Tuesday night's storms will move through after midnight and bring the threat for strong gusty winds and damaging hail. A tornado is also possible. Less than a quarter inch of rain is expected in most of the area but some storms could produce more.

Temperatures will stay warm on Wednesday, but another cold front will move through at night and that will drop our temperatures significantly. Highs will be below average through the weekend and into next week as well. More rain expected Sunday.