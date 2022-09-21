INDIANAPOLIS — We started off this morning warm and muggy with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. We have a hot and humid day on tap with storm chances this afternoon and evening. The rest of the week looks cool behind a cold front coming today.

Timing storm chances, severe threats

For the rest of your Wednesday, temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s. A cold front will come in this afternoon and evening. Along this front will be showers and storms. A few could become strong to severe during the evening hours. The threat of severe weather is low but not zero. Damaging winds up to 60 mph and hail up to the size of quarters are possible. Heavy rain is also a possibility.

Behind this front will be tumbling temperatures. We drop into the 50s and 60s tonight with highs only in the 60s and 70s for the first day of Fall!

First day of fall forecast

Thursday is the first official day of fall! Fall starts at 9:04 p.m. Thursday evening. Temperatures will stay in the upper 60s and lower 70s, below average for this time of year! Overnight lows have the potential for dropping into the upper 40s by Friday morning! Friday will bring temperatures in the 60s and 70s again with a mix of sun and clouds.

Seasonal into the weekend

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will remain in the middle and upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. A few models are hinting at some shower chances, we will keep you posted in the days to come. Early next week looks very fall-like with highs in the 60s.