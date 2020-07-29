Tracking storm chances ahead

What a beautiful morning! Temperatures are ten degrees cooler than yesterday morning and you’ll notice just how much more comfortable that makes it. We’re starting off bright with only a partially cloudy sky. More clouds will pump in throughout the day but the now southerly breeze that has shifted as high pressure move through will help us still manage to get well into the 80s for Wednesday. That’ll be just a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday and still above the average high.

Scattered storms are expected for Thursday as we stay squeezed between some boundaries. A couple downpours could produce more than a half inch of rain but most of the area will stay under a quarter inch over the course of the day.

The rest of the week and through the weekend we will have small daily rain chances and below average highs. Most of the weekend will be spent in the 70s with comfortably cool mornings.