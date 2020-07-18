Tracking steamy weather this weekend

We’re heating up this weekend as high temperatures climb back near the 90° this afternoon! Indianapolis has hit 90° on 11 occasions in 2020 and today will likely mark the 12th time of the season. There will be plenty of opportunities for the city to reach 90° this week with very little relief in sight through the end of the month.

The humidity is also oppressive with dew points in the lower 70s around the state. The heavy air is holding a lot of moisture, which will make it feel even hotter outside this afternoon. The heat index tells us the “feel like” temperature when you factor in the heat and humidity in the air. By 4 PM, heat indices will climb between 95° and 100°!

Several states have Heat Advisories in effect across the Midwest! Central Indiana is not included in a Heat Advisory for today, but northern Indiana has one in place from 1 PM through 9 PM. It does include our northernmost counties and the cities of Wabash and Peru. It is important to understand that the heat across the viewing area can still potentially be dangerous even with Indianapolis out of the advisory. If your plans take you outdoors, stay hydrated and make sure you have ways to stay cool this afternoon.

A couple thunderstorms may “pop-up” this afternoon because of the hot and humid weather. However, the coverage will be limited for today. There is going to be a more favorable storm chance by Sunday afternoon and evening. The storms will move into a “juicy” atmosphere Sunday afternoon and it may fuel this activity as it moved into the state. A couple strong storms could fire up and produce gusty winds.