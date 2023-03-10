INDIANAPOLIS – The weekend starts dry, but rain and snow showers are ahead.

Saturday at a glance

Windy conditions across the state

Winds gusting over 35 mph Friday helped drive down the temperatures quite a bit. Our winds were northerly, so we’re advecting much cooler air to the state. Winds will begin to calm down at the start of the weekend.

Snow showers this weekend

We start the day off dry on Saturday. We’ll even see a few breaks in the clouds at the beginning of the day. Then rain showers get fired up heading into Saturday evening. In the overnight hours to early Sunday, mixed precipitation will occur as that rain transitions to snow. We’ll wake up to periods of snow showers by Sunday morning.

How much snow?

It’s possible that around 1 inch of snow sticks to elevated surfaces and grassy areas. This will be a pretty wet snow though, as temperatures head into the upper 40s Saturday afternoon.

Rainfall departure

We’re finally doing great on rainfall departures for the month of March! We’ve gotten rid of drought conditions across the state. Indianapolis is over an inch and a quarter in the green for the month-to-date.