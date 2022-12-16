INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Friday! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 30s with feel-like temperatures in the 20s thanks to breezy conditions this morning. We stay in this cold pattern into the weekend and into next week with even colder temperatures by the end of next week.

Cold, blustery Friday

For the rest of your Friday, temperatures will climb a few more degrees, only topping off in the middle 30s with mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries will be possible. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 10-20 mph gusting up to 25 mph. Feel like temperatures for today will get stuck in the 20s. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle 20s with a passing flurry or two.

Tracking flurries into the weekend

This weekend temperatures will top off around freezing with some flurries on Saturday and a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday. I’m not expecting measurable snowfall this weekend. Overnight lows will drop into the upper teens and lower 20s.

Dry start to next week

Early next week, temperatures will stay in the upper 30s with a few clouds and a flurry or two but for the most part we will stay dry into the middle of the week. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s each night.

Arctic blast coming in Indiana

Let’s talk about the colder temperatures coming late next week. An arctic blast will move in Thursday. The question isn’t IF we get colder, it’s a matter of HOW cold we get Thursday into the holiday weekend. There is the potential for single digits and even dropping below zero for some. There is also the potential for some snow during that timeframe, but it is too early to talk about totals or timing. Stay tuned for the forecast.

Indianapolis 7-day forecast