INDIANAPOLIS – We started off with showers and storms early this morning. Showers are continuing across central Indiana. We will keep at least an isolated shower chance this afternoon and into the evening as a front slowly moves south of Indy. The rest of this week looks cooler and closer to average.

24-hour rainfall totals

Monday evening, some areas saw thunderstorms and heavy pockets of rain that dropped several inches of rain very quickly! Over the last 24 hours, some areas saw 1-3″ of rain, while others saw barely anything.

Tracking showers into Tuesday evening

The cold front that brought us showers Monday evening into Tuesday morning will slowly sag south this evening. This will bring some scattered showers, isolated in nature. Keep the umbrella handy but expect a lot of dry, but cloudy, time today. Flooding is still a concern, especially along and south of I-70, so always, turn around, don’t drown. Temperatures will get stuck in the upper 70s and lower 80s today.

No more 90s this week

The rest of the week will feature temperatures in the 80s, right around where we should if not a little bit lower than average temperatures. A few days will feature light showers and some humidity. Thursday another cold front will come in bringing more comfortable air to wrap up the workweek and start the weekend!