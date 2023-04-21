INDIANAPOLIS – After another 80° day, temperatures will only top off in the 50s for some of us this afternoon. Keep at least the rain jacket handy today with scattered showers around throughout the day.

Rain chances in Indiana

Showers continue into Friday with temperatures only topping off in the upper 50s and lower 60s. These showers will be light and scattered in nature, just keep the rain jacket handy. Light showers will continue into the overnight hours with temperatures dropping into the lower 40s.

Some showers could stick around throughout the day and into Saturday morning. Saturday will be mostly dry. Sunday will also be mostly dry but can’t rule out a few scattered showers throughout the day.

Cooler weekend ahead

Earth Day is Saturday and it looks dry for the most part. Temperatures will be on the cooler side, only topping off in the lower 50s. Sunday looks dry and mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 40s.

Mild pattern next week

Next week will feature a few rain chances here and there. Temperatures should start to rebound slightly. It will still be below average for the start of the workweek. Temperatures will struggle to hit 60° into the middle of next week.