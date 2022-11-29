INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are starting off this morning chilly and dry. Today will be the warmest day of the week as we continue to ride the temperature rollercoaster into the end of the week.

Warm and windy Tuesday

As we continue into your Tuesday, temperatures will climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s thanks to breezy southerly winds, gusting up to 35 mph, under a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will increase into tonight ahead of a cold front that will bring showers and storms overnight. Temperatures will drop into the 30s.

Storm chances in Indiana

Overnight, a cold front will push into the state. This will bring storms, some strong to severe. A Marginal Risk has been issued, meaning one or two storms could become strong to severe. Have a way to receive warnings that will wake you up. A severe weather outbreak is likely in the deep south.

Rainfall totals will range from half an inch to an inch. Some isolated flooding will be possible in the southern half of the state as well. Behind this cold front will be tumbling temperatures into Wednesday.

Cold and breezy

We will see our high temperature early in the day Wednesday with falling temperatures into the 30s during the day but more sunshine during the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20s.

Warmer end of the week

Temperatures will rebound by the end of the week and into the weekend with highs back in the 40s and 50s with scattered shower chances into the weekend.