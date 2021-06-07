Tracking several shower chances this week

We are tracking several rain chances this upcoming week. Scattered showers are already traveling across central Indiana this Monday morning. Grab an umbrella before heading out the door because showers and a few storms will be possible at times throughout the day.

Skies will be mainly cloudy when we see breaks from the shower activity with highs near 80° this afternoon. Dew points in the upper 60s will also create a muggy feel in the air today and this week.

The area will turn mostly cloudy tonight with only a slight shower chance overnight. However, there is going to be another opportunity for rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s once again.

Abnormally dry conditions have formed from the lack of rainfall over the last few weeks. The daily shower chance will help bring some relief to the rainfall deficit. Rain totals up to an inch will be possible through Thursday. Isolated spots may see more than an inch depending where the heavy downpours set up.