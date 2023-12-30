Good evening and say goodbye to the last Saturday in 2023. Temps tonight will fall into the lower 30’s under a cloudy sky. We are starting to get a real taste of winter as temps the past few days have been in the 30’s, unlike what we experienced over Christmas. The entire month of December has been very mild with several days in the 40’s and 50’s.

As we get ready to kick off the final day of the year, we will have one final weather system of 2023 track into Central Indiana. Scattered snow showers will be possible Sunday late morning and stick around through the afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid 30’s.

The rest of the week will feature dry conditions with temps in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.