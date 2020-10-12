Tracking scattered showers Monday afternoon

We are kicking off the workweek with cloudy skies across central Indiana. Plus, temperatures are mild this Monday morning and in the 60s. Southerly winds will become stronger this afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front. Wind gusts up to 30 MPH will be possible and they will help highs drive up into the upper 70s this afternoon.

The cold front will also bring a shower chance to the area this afternoon. After 2 PM, the scattered rainfall will develop ahead of the boundary and cross over Indiana’s western border. Showers and even a few thunderstorms will fill into the state during the evening rush hour. Most of the activity should move out of central Indiana by 9 PM and skies will turn clear overnight. Lows will dip down into the mid-40s tonight.

The totals from the system look low and will likely remain below a quarter of an inch for many locations. The system is not expected to help with the rainfall deficit that we are seeing around the area. Indianapolis is still trending more than 5” below average for total precipitation since August 19th. The city has only measured 0.12” of rainfall since September 1!

We will have another shot at rainfall on Thursday and this system will help temperatures to drop below average once again! Highs in the lower to mid-50s return at the end of the week. Lows in the 30s will also make an appearance Friday and Saturday mornings.