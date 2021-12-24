Tracking Santa on radar–along with the holiday weekend forecast

We’ve been tracking Santa on radar all throughout Christmas Eve! He started out in Budapest during the 5 PM show.

By 6 PM, Santa had made his way about 1,000 miles closer, and showed up in Madrid on radar.

By the end of the newscasts, Santa was spotted in London! Shouldn’t be long before he makes his way to the United States.

Looking ahead to Christmas Day weather, we are expecting warm temepratures all morning long, in the 60s and upper 50s, as showers and isolated thunderstorms roll through.

The warm air continues to stick with us after the holiday weekend.