Tracking rounds of rain

No wet weather this morning so you’ll just need to wear your jacket but take along an umbrella for the rain we’re expecting later. Clouds are building in now ahead of our next weather maker and we’ll have a couple round of storms before the week is over.

Temperatures are in the 30s and low 40s this morning and we’ll get to the upper 40s this afternoon. Isolated showers will fall after noon. Little rain is anticipated with only a couple hundredths of an inch areawide. Rain chances stick overnight and into early Tuesday morning.

The forecast looks pretty good for St. Patrick’s Day. We’ll have an isolated rain chance first thing in the morning but the rest of the day will be dry and highs will climb to the pleasant mid 50s.

Storms are expected both Thursday and Friday with highs warming much above average. We’ll cool a bit for the weekend but we will be dry and sunny so it’s a great trade off.