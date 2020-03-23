Tracking rounds of rain as temperatures warm

A little hazy with some foggy spots in Central Indiana. Otherwise, our temperatures are actually starting off stronger than yesterday morning. Over the weekend our highs were only in the 30s which is much lower than our average which is in the mid 50s.

Certainly cool enough for a coat this morning but we should manage to hit a high of 50 degrees later this afternoon which is an improvement from the last few days. No wet weather in Central Indiana today so if you want to take a walk you absolutely can do that. Enjoy!

We’ll start off dry on Tuesday and should be dry through at least lunchtime. Expect rain to roll in after 3pm. We’ll get between a quarter and half inch of rain in most places with higher totals in our western counties.

Highs will climb to the 60s by mid week and stay strong through the end of the week. We’ll have a chance for showers both Thursday and Friday with more storms expected on Saturday.