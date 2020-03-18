Tracking rain Wednesday and Thursday

Dry start to our morning in Central Indiana but lots of rain happening west of us! Additionally, Southern Wisconsin is starting off the day with snow.

Chilly morning so grab your jacket — I’d make it a rain jacket though because of all the rain that’s heading this way. Rain boots and umbrella also needed. Temperatures will still be able to get up to average today as a southerly breeze will pump us up to the low 50s. Once the strong cold front moves through on Friday, temperatures will tumble back to below average so don’t pack away your winter stuff quite yet.

Rain will be widespread after 9am and through 6pm. (Great napping weather) This evening the rain will be wrapping up completely by midnight with some dry time leading into Thursday morning. Lows will only dip into the 40s which is very much above average.

No severe storms are anticipated in Central Indiana for Wednesday but strong storms are possible on Thursday so plan on staying weather aware and keep watching our forecasts.

Strong storms will be rolling into Indiana between 9am-Noon with the strongest storms between noon and 5pm. After that, additional isolated storms are expected through the night. During the strong storms on Thursday, tornadoes are possible so truly stay aware of the weather.

Heavy downpours could give us an inch of rain areawide over the course of Wednesday and Thursday with higher totals in a few spots. Rain boots are a must.

We’ll dry up for Friday and start off mild but a cold front will punch through that afternoon and pour in cold air, dropping us to the 30s for that afternoon. We’ll have cold mornings this weekend with sunshine and 40s in the afternoon.