Tracking rain to start the holiday weekend

More clouds are around for your Friday but overall, it’s still going to be a very nice day. Temperatures this afternoon will be comfortable and humidity remains low. We’ll see highs this afternoon peaking in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

We’re closely watching a system to our west that’s producing a line of showers that’s stretching from Wisconsin to eastern Kansas. That line of showers will continue to work east but we aren’t expecting much of any rain impacts here until early Saturday.

An isolated light, passing shower can’t be completely ruled out this evening but most should remain dry. There are a lot of activities taking place tonight including a Fireworks Friday at Victory Field, Symphony on the Prairie and high school football. The weather is looking nice for it all!

Showers will arrive overnight but even then, with our dry air mass in place, it’s going to take a little while for these showers to reach the ground. Spotty to widely scattered showers will be around Saturday morning into the early afternoon. Rain coverage picks up Saturday late afternoon and evening before clearing out early Sunday morning. If you have outdoor plans on Saturday, just keep in mind that you may need to temporarily bring those plans indoors to wait for any showers to pass.

The rest of the holiday weekend is looking fantastic. Sunday and Monday will see sunshine mixed with clouds and highs in the low 80s.