Happy Blue Friday! Heading out the door this morning temps are in the lower 30’s with light drizzle/mist falling in Central Indiana. If you make a short drive SW along I-70 you will eventually run into snow showers. Through the morning, most of the snow has stayed off to the west and will continue to do so today. Roads are clear but an inch of snow will be possible on elevated surfaces.

A cold front will slide through the area later this afternoon into the evening hours. There will be enough moisture present to allow for a few showers along the front. Once the front pushes through we will then turn dry heading into the weekend.

Colts are back in action on Sunday at Lucas Oil as they take on the Raiders. If you are heading to the game, temps will be in the lower 40’s under a mostly cloudy sky. Then if you are going to hang out to celebrate the near year, temps will eventually fall into the upper 20’s.