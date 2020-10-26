Tracking rain Monday; much colder Tuesday morning

Chilly start to the morning but rain chances stay low until late in the afternoon. Daytime hours could support a sprinkle or two but not really enough to justify an umbrella. You will want an umbrella for the more substantial rain after 5 p.m.

The evening rush hour could end up being difficult for some as we watch rain spread across the area. Rain could be heavy at times but totals for the next 24 hours should stay under a half inch.

Much colder air will rush in tonight. Lows will plummet to the mid 30s so it’ll be quite frosty Tuesday morning. Clouds won’t really dissipate but the northerly breeze will allow the temperatures to dip so much.

We are watching Tropical Storm Zeta head towards the Yucatan Penninsula. It should strengthen to hurricane status by the time it makes landfall there later Monday. The hurricane will then hold Category 1 status as it moves through the Gulf. The east Louisiana and Mississippi coasts are on alert for yet another land falling hurricane midweek. That system will then bring us hefty storms by Thursday.

Temperatures will be a bit below average each day the rest of our forecast period. Halloween should be dry and chilly which is actually a pretty good forecast for a holiday at the end of October.