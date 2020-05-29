Tracking rain Friday; dry weekend

Isolated showers will move through Central Indiana through 8am. Between 8am-2pm storms will fire up and move through. Storms will be more isolated after 2pm with mostly dry hours through the evening. The cold front moving through now will switch the wind direction to the north west Friday. This will mean an end to the 80s for awhile. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-70s. The next few evenings will be great for opening up windows to let in some fresh air and mornings will be perfect for running.

Temperatures drop to the 50s Friday night. Partly cloudy and feeling chilly in comparison to other nights this week. Saturday and Sunday morning will be chilly enough for a sweater but the daytime will be very comfortable in the upper 60s and low 70s.

No rain until halfway through next week but then we’ll be tracking some potentially strong storms so be weather aware and check back for updated forecasts.