Tracking rain chances for parts of central Indiana

Clear visibility for Indianapolis this morning but we have had reports of dense fog in both Muncie and Terre Haute this morning. We’ve seen visibility close to zero in both of those areas so you’ll want to give yourself some extra time this morning so you can stay safe on the roads.

An otherwise nice morning is expected. Temperatures have dipped to the 60s just ahead of sunrise but will be climbing through the 70s most of the morning. Highs will be in the 80s later this afternoon and we’ll have a partly to mostly sunny sky. Should be a great pool day!

Most of Thursday will be dry but an isolated shower chance will pop in after 6 p.m. near Bloomington. It’s not out of the question we get a sprinkle closer to Indianapolis but that chance is rather low. Only a couple hundredths of an inch of rain for today, so not much of a concern.

We’ll have small daily rain chances, though, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and all of those days will add up to bring between a quarter and half inch of rain across the area. None of the days will be washouts, but you’ll want to keep an eye out for storms building if you do plan on being outside.

Next week is interesting! We’ll get a little cooler and drier. Overnight lows will dip to the 50s and highs will return to the 70s which is all below average. That will come with sunny weather, though, so a nice balance.