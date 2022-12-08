INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Thursday! We are starting off with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 40s. Grab the umbrella as you head out the door, rain chances uptick by this afternoon!

Timing rain chances Thursday

We will remain dry through about lunchtime before light showers move in. Areas to the north will see heavier rain and higher totals by the time all is said and done. Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s by this afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s with mostly cloudy skies and light showers still lingering.

Showers continue Friday in Indiana

Keep the umbrella around for Friday, showers are still possible throughout the day. Again, light and scattered in nature into the afternoon before moving out Friday evening. Temperatures will climb into the lower 50s once again with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.

Overall, less than a quarter of an inch will be likely across central Indiana.

Weekend forecast looks seasonal

Temperatures will only top off in the middle to upper 40s this weekend, which is very seasonal for this time of year. There is a chance for some light evening showers on Saturday, something to keep an eye on. Otherwise, both Saturday and Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds.

Look ahead to next week

As we head into early next week, temperatures will remain seasonal with some rain chances possible. Timing and totals are still uncertain at this time. Stay tuned.