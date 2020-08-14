Tracking rain chances ahead for central Indiana this weekend

Feels a lot like it did yesterday morning with early temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Doesn’t look like we’ll have rain to deal with early on and most of the day will be dry and partly sunny. Highs will again return to a seasonal 86.

A light breeze out of the north east will be refreshing in the afternoon. The severe threat is still well off to our north west in Iowa and Minnesota – some of whom are still cleaning up and recovering from Monday’s derecho.

Back in central Indiana we can’t rule out a stray shower, but that chance is very low and any rainfall won’t total more than a tenth of an inch.

Futureview is keeping our weekend rain forecast very low but other models do indicate that we actually could get between a quarter and half inch of rain over the course of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Rain chances are overall low each day but a stray storm is repeatedly possible.

Highs will be in the 80s all through the weekend so very summerlike. By Tuesday of next week, high pressure will settle in. That’ll allow us to dip to the 50s overnight and highs in the daytime will only be in the 70s. With lots of sunshine, though, that’ll be beautiful!