December 2023’s 12th day of 50s is behind us as Indianapolis got to 51° for a high temperature Friday. On average, a given December in Indianapolis sees six days of 50°+ high temperatures. The stretch is not done yet as it will continue right through Christmas. This is a very different scenario compared to what Central Indiana received last year for the holiday.

At this time a year ago on December 22, 2022, a bitter blast of Arctic air came crashing into the United States and hit central Indiana. Temperatures dropped more than 40° as the following day (December 23) had a high of only 1°. Not to mention with wind gusts near 50 miles per hour, wind chills were near -40° that morning. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day had highs only in the teens. Temperatures for 2023 will be about 40° warmer with more highs well into the 50s.

Christmas Eve and Day 2023 will finish in the top 10 warmest days for the holiday. They will be close but will not be record-breaking. Unlike last year with the snow on the ground, there’s none of that this year thanks to the warmer temperatures. With that in mind, we have rain to talk about. But the holiday weekend will not be a washout. Several dry hours are promised Saturday and most of Sunday.

Rain for some has been the story Friday night, especially for spots north of Indianapolis. More widespread activity arrives late and it will remain light. Coverage will increase around Midnight and then gradually become more scattered by sunrise on Saturday. The daytime then will be cloudy but dry until another chance for sprinkles late into Sunday morning.

Sunday/Christmas Eve may even come with a bit of sunshine in the afternoon. This is also when temperatures will peak in the upper 50s with a 60° reading or two not entirely out of the question. Winds will increase from the south, too. Dry during the day Sunday before a soggy Christmas Day on tap Monday starting in the afternoon. Near 100% coverage is likely a few hours of constant rain. Christmas Day will also be warm in the upper 50s and breezy.

Rain will exit starting Tuesday and temperatures will drop following a cold front. Temperatures in the 40s with a few snowflakes/flurries are possible Thursday with more winter-like temperatures by next Friday.