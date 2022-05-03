INDIANAPOLIS – We are starting off with wet conditions and heavy rain for some. Rain does continue today with a strong storm or two to our south and east.

Rain in Indy today

Scattered showers will be heaviest during the morning hours becoming more scattered as we head into the afternoon. Up to an inch of rainfall is possible by the time all is said and done. Rain will exit this evening leaving behind mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Severe storms in Indiana

Areas to the south and east have a chance of seeing strong to severe storms. The healthiest environment for stronger storms is in far southeastern Indiana where all threats of severe weather will be possible. In our southeastern counties, closer to central Indiana, damaging winds and heavy rain will be the primary threat.

More rain chances this week

Wednesday will be a dry day before rain chances move in Thursday and stick around into Saturday. Temperatures this week will stay in the upper 60s and lower 70s, very seasonal for this time of year.

Mother’s Day forecast

Sunday looks dry with plenty of sunshine for Mother’s Day! Temperatures will top off in the lower 70s.