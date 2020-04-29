Tracking rain and cooler temperatures

We had a couple of downpours overnight but much more isolated showers this morning. Overnight there were multiple hail reports in Central Illinois but, as forecast, those storms weakened while moving into Indiana. The most severe weather overnight happened in Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana where severe sized hail and strong wind caused damage including a fire that was sparked by a tree falling on power lines.

Central Indiana will have scattered, light showers for much of our Wednesday. We’ll have the most dry time in the early afternoon but then more showers in the evening. Less than a quarter inch of rain is expected.

More scattered showers are expected tonight and tomorrow but minimal accumulation is expected and showers will continue to be light. Once that low gets through and we’re on the backside of the cold front you will definitely notice the temperature drop. Highs on Thursday will only be in the low 50s which is a huge drop from the upper 70s we had yesterday. The northwesterly breeze will definitely drive you right inside.

Friday looks much better with a mostly sunny sky and highs back to the mid 60s. Saturday will be even warmer but rain is expected again on Sunday.