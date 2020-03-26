Tracking multiple rounds of rain for central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It will really be a nice first half of the day, so homeschool AM recess can be outdoors. Between noon-6 p.m. we'll have spotty showers mainly in our northern counties.

6 p.m. through the night scattered showers are expected as we jump into a much more active pattern. Temperatures are more than 10 degrees warmer right now than they were yesterday morning, so that's a plus. We'll be well into the 50s by lunchtime with highs in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon.

Scattered storms are expected throughout our Friday with heavy rain brought by more storms on Saturday. We'll get more than an inch of rain across much of the area with possibilities of much higher totals locally. We'll be watching closely for flooding concerns Friday into Saturday.

Temperatures will soar Saturday, but as the wind shifts, Sunday will be a shot back to normal as we drop to the 50s. Should be dry on Monday with more rain later next week.