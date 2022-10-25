INDIANAPOLIS – We started off with a few clouds this morning and showers moving in from the west. Scattered showers will be around for your Tuesday, lingering into tonight and Wednesday morning.

Rain chances move in

For the rest of your Tuesday, temperatures will climb into the lower 70s with breezy southerly winds at 5-15 mph. Showers will move in so keep the umbrella handy! Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s with showers and some heavier pockets of rain possible.

Wednesday, early showers will continue before moving out later in the day. Temperatures will only top off in the lower 60s, seasonal for this time of year. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s.

By the time all is said and done, we will have picked up anywhere between 0.50” and 1.00” of rainfall. Higher totals will be in our western counties.

Indiana drought conditions

Moderate drought conditions returned to the state in our last update on Thursday. Areas of Indiana are running over two inches below normal for this time of the month. The rain that we will see over the next two days will be very welcome.

Trick-or-treating forecast

After the showers move out, we are looking at highs back in the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds as we head into the weekend. Sunday into Monday there is another chance for some scattered showers.