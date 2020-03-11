Tracking more rain in central Indiana with a high in the 50s for Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fog is limiting visibility down to about two miles across much of central Indiana. We have a few sprinkles across the area as well but no widespread or heavy rain is expected today. Temperatures this morning are between 15 and 20 degrees cooler than Tuesday morning so you'll want your jacket.

Most of today will be dry but a few raindrops may appear on your windshield. Temperatures will be back to the mid 40s by lunchtime and highs just a touch above average in the mid 50s. Dew points have dropped significantly after the passage of a cold front yesterday.

More widespread and heavy rain will move through late Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. Many areas in our northern counties will have under a quarter inch of rain, but some central and southern counties could have more than that in some heavy downpours.

Rain will wrap up early Friday morning and the rest of the day will be dry and mostly sunny. Highs will be normal as they top off at about 50 degrees. A mix of rain and snowflakes expected on Saturday but improving by Sunday.