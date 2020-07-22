Tracking more rain; 90-degree weather set to return to central Indiana

What a noisy night! Lots of thunder to wake you up in the middle of your sleep. Hopefully you got some restful time. We have had small hail and tree damage reports from storms over the last 18 hours.

We still have fairly widespread rain across central Indiana, so be extra cautious when driving. We’ve had more than a half inch of rain fall at the IND observation site.

Mainly in the low 70s this morning and we’ll climb to the 80s after lunchtime. Heat indices will make it feel like 90, so that mugginess will make outdoor work challenging.

We’ll have additional isolated storms throughout the day although the widespread rain is mostly expected to just be for this morning. We’ll see some peeks of sunshine but that sun will only contribute to instability which will pop more afternoon storms. Some of the rain later today will be heavy, so plan to duck indoors around those.

Partly sunny on Thursday. We will still have isolated storms but most of the day will actually be dry. Humidity will still be high but not quite as intense as today. Upper 80s for highs through Saturday and then hitting 90 with some rain on Sunday.