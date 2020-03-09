Monday off to warm start; tracking many rain chances this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures this morning are actually warmer than our average highs at this time of the year! You may still want a sweater or jacket, though. Highs Monday will climb to the low 60s again this afternoon, so it'll be a couple degrees cooler than Sunday but still warmer than what we would consider normal.

Radar has shown a few sprinkles in central Indiana this morning, but we won't have widespread rain until Monday evening.

We could have isolated showers, mainly in our western counties, between noon-6 p.m. but the widespread rain won't get to Indianapolis until closer to 7 p.m. We'll have rain across the area all night long so good sleeping weather!

We'll have multiple rounds of rain this week bringing totals of .50 to .75 inches of rain. Most of that will fall Monday night.

We'll still have rain falling for Tuesday morning's commute, but it'll be exiting and I expect us to be dry for the rest of the day after 9 a.m. We'll have clouds through lunchtime, but they should thin out enough for a sunny late afternoon and a lovely sunset.

Most of Tuesday will be dry with highs right where they should be this time of the year. Wednesday will bring a few more showers; same on Thursday. Friday looks like a lovely March day and then we'll cool a bit by the weekend.