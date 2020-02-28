Tracking light snow; temps cold Friday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cold this Friday morning. Some wind chills have dropped as low as zero, so I highly recommend remembering your gloves. We're going to have highs staying below average today as we struggle to make it into the low 30s.

We're starting off bright with a beautiful sunrise, but clouds continue to build in toward lunchtime. We will have light snow this afternoon and evening with more of this expected in our southern counties rather than northern. That'll be reflected in the totals below.

We won't have any heavy shoveling today but we could have just enough of a flurry to have to dust off your windshield before you get in your car later Friday. Snow totals will stay below an inch all across the area with most of us under a quarter inch.

Very cold Saturday morning as wind chills will plummet to the single digits, but the afternoon looks better as we climb back above freezing and bring out the sunshine. The second half of the weekend looks even better with highs briefly in the low 50s on Sunday.

No wet weather is expected this weekend but starting Monday we'll be in a wetter pattern with rain chances Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Temperatures start to fall as we dry out for Thursday.