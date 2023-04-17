INDIANAPOLIS – Good Monday morning! We are starting this morning off cold and windy. Temperatures are in the 30s and winds are gusting up to 40 mph. We keep cold and windy conditions today before a warmup for the middle part of the week!

Windy, chilly, showers for Monday

Temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 40s with light showers around throughout the day. Winds will be gusty too out of the west up to 40 mph! Feel-like temperatures will only climb into the 30s this afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30s with clearing skies overnight.

Warming up Tuesday and Wednesday

Tuesday and Wednesday will be warmer. Temperatures Tuesday will climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Wednesday, temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 70s. Even Thursday, temperatures will reach the lower 80s before rain chances move back in.

Next rain chances

Showers and storms will be possible late Thursday night into Friday. Behind the showers will be cooler temperatures. The exact timing and totals are still uncertain, stay tuned.

Indianapolis 7-day forecast