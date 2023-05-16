Light rain has moved back into central Indiana this Tuesday morning. The shower activity is light and scattered around the area just in time for the morning rush hour. You may want to factor in a few extra minutes for your drive into work this morning due to the wet roads. Skies will remain cloudy this morning between the pockets of light rain. Temperatures are going to stay mild and drop into the upper 50s.

The peak coverage for rainfall appears to occur between 7 AM and 11 AM. Once we head into the afternoon, most of the rain will depart and chances will decline from west to east. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s are anticipated late in the afternoon as skies begin to clear out.

The area turns mostly clear overnight as higher pressure returns to the Ohio Valley. This pressure feature will bring central Indiana a break from rainfall through midweek. Temperatures will also improve and will exceed seasonal levels at the end of workweek. Another round of showers and storms will arrive on Friday ahead of a cold front.