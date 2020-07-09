Tracking isolated storms

Patchy fog and mild this morning. Temperatures are actually a couple of degrees cooler than yesterday morning so a minor improvement there. Still very humid and that continues through the day. Dew points are still well into the 60s so that humidity is noticeable.

Isolated storms are again possible in the afternoon. We won’t have any widespread rain or anything long lived but a brief heavy downpour is possible. Between that and Friday’s scattered rain, we’ll accumulate about a half inch of rain. That being said, our models have been running under this week so keep that in mind.

We should have a nice breeze on Friday that’ll keep us just below the 90 degree mark. Saturday should be mainly sunny with a high of 88. Scattered storms still possible on Sunday with highs in the Mid 80s. The heat comes back strong next week.