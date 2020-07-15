Tracking humidity and storms

A beautiful sunrise this morning as we sit under a thin layer of upper level clouds. Those clouds indicating there’s a front approaching and that will be bringing rain here later. Dry and comfortable for the morning with hardly any wind at all. That being said, now that the wind has shifted to the south, we’ll be pumping in more heat and humidity today.

We’ll climb to highs in the low 90s this afternoon with a small heat index value. Plenty of dry time is expected today — great pool day. As we get into the late afternoon, more clouds will push into the sky and continue to take over into sunset. Severe storms will be marching through Central Illinois at that point. Between 8-9pm we will get strong storms into the Terre Haute area. Storms should weaken as they near Avon and then push into Indianapolis around midnight. We’ll then have scattered storms across the area through the morning rush hour on Thursday.

A few additional storms are possible during the day on Thursday. That’s offering slightly lower temperatures to the area but a more substantial heat index is expected so it won’t feel anymore comfortable, unfortunately.

Highs will then be in the low 90s through the weekend with daily rain chances and warm overnights.