Tracking heavy snow as our winter storm continues

Our winter storm continues today. After a lull in the rain, sleet and snow overnight round two of the wintry precipitation is currently underway. Snowfall rates have intensified and snowfall totals will be rising quickly. On the high end, an additional 5″ to 9″ of snowfall are possible today with the highest spots that are now targeted across the heart of central Indiana today, that includes Indianapolis in Marion County.

This is snowfall in addition to what we’ve already picked up. By Wednesday evening, some of our northern cities had already recorded more than 8″ of snowfall.

Our Winter Storm Warning continues on through 1 AM Friday morning. Travel is not recommended today but if you HAVE to travel, you should know that southern Indiana is under an Ice Storm Warning. Nowhere across Indiana is looking at good travel conditions today.

Snowfall will continue through the afternoon and not pull away to our east until the evening. At times, snowfall rates will be heavy, it will be blowing, visibility will be low and travel will consistently remain hazardous.

Even though the snow will be finished by early Friday morning, travel concerns will remain. Temperatures will be cold, winds in the morning will be gusty and blowing and drifting snow could lead to more snow cover on some of the cleared roadways.