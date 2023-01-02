INDIANAPOLIS – Happy New Year! It is a warm start to the new year with highs today in the 50s. We stay in the 50s overnight with heavy rain moving in. 60s by Tuesday afternoon before temperatures tumble by the end of the week to a bit more seasonal conditions.

Overnight heavy rain

Overnight tonight temperatures will stay in the middle 50s. Heavy rain and rumbles of thunder are likely overnight tonight.

Upwards of an inch of rainfall is likely with this round of showers and storms. One or two could bring some gusty winds with it.

Near record warmth Tuesday

Showers continue into Tuesday but otherwise mostly cloudy skies. A few storms will be possible Tuesday afternoon. Those storms could bring some gusty winds along with them. Something that will need to be monitored throughout Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the middle 60s, close to our record high for the date which is 65° set back in 1950.

Tumbling temperatures coming

Wednesday a front will come through and drop our temperatures throughout the day. Highs will be early in the day in the 50s and drop into the 30s by the evening. Mostly cloudy skies stick around too. Thursday into the weekend temperatures will be in the 30s during the day, more seasonal for the start of January. Overnight lows will be in the 20s.

Snow showers in Indiana this week

Thursday there is a chance for some flurries around. Friday will be cloudy. By Saturday, there is another chance of some rain and possibly snow mixing in too. It is too early to talk about timing and totals, stay tuned.