Tracking hazardous winter weather through Indiana by midweek

The weekend will finish on a quiet note after the sunny skies and dry weather Indianapolis saw on Sunday. Monday will be fairly quiet, too, as we see another day of sunshine, seasonal temperatures, and calm winds. However, we are tracking our next system for the mid-week–and it looks like it will be a messy one.

The timing of this wintry system will be Tuesday early evening through Thursday being the most impactful for active weather. After that, road conditions may still be left unsafe heading into the weekend (including of course the mid-week stretch Tuesday-Thursday while the weather is still active).

This system will begin primarily as rain showers Tuesday late afternoon/early evening. Winds will begin to pick up, then start gusting around 20 mph. Wednesday morning may start off as rain showers as well, that should transition into snow pretty quickly right around lunch time Wednesday. Once the sun goes down, that’s when we could see more of a wintry mix come into play. The snow showers may include sleet, or a combination of the two. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the temperatures may actually stay a fair amount above seasonal normals.

However, temperatures will drop a good amount on Thursday, that we could stay well below freezing for a few days. As this happens, more snow and mixed precipitation is expected. This will make for dangerous travel and road conditions. More snow showers and potentially cold mixed precipitation will continue into the night Thursday.

As we begin to dry out on Friday, leftover snow and ice accumulation will likely continue making it difficult to travel, and high temperatures will struggle to make it out of the teens. This is a system we will be monitoring very closely as it gets closer and closer to arriving Tuesday.