Winds have been on the stronger side within the last 24 hours. Logansport has a peak wind gust at 51 MPH Thursday with 50 MPH measured wind gusts Monticello and Lafayette. It will be another windy day with wind gusts up to 45 MPH. A Wind Advisory will begin at noon for Delaware, Randolph, Blackford, and Jay counties. The advisory is set to expire at 8 PM Friday.

Southerly winds will drive temperatures into the mid-60s this afternoon, which is seasonal for mid-April. Nine of the last 14 days this month have fallen short of the average high for the dates. Indianapolis reached 68° last Wednesday, marking the warmest day of the month so far.

A cold front is going to slide over the area tonight with showers developing ahead of the boundary. Light rain will cross into Indiana’s western border after 4 PM with limited coverage at first. The shower activity will increase in coverage overnight when a wind shift occurs. Lows will drop into the lower to mid-40s.

Light rain will linger early Saturday. However, most showers are going to be exiting central Indiana by sunrise tomorrow. Cloud cover will decrease, and temperatures will trend cooler through the weekend with highs in the lower to mid-50s.

Temperatures will dip down near the freezing mark on Easter Sunday, meaning it will be a chilly morning for Easter egg hunts and heading to worship services. The area is going to stay dry until Sunday night and early Monday.