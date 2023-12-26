Good morning and happy Tuesday! Hopefully, you had a wonderful Christmas! Rain has now excited Central Indiana and will continue to stay dry for the rest of the day today. Highs will however fall into the mid to lower 40’s throughout the day.

Wednesday will start off on a chilly note in the lower 30’s but we will then warm into the mid 40’s by the afternoon. Our next weather system arrives Wednesday night bringing another chance for rain. Rain showers look to continue into your Thursday morning commute.

The rest of the week will feature temps in the mid to lower 40’s with another chance of rain on Friday. As we head into the final weekend of 2023, it looks like we will end on a dry note with temps in the upper 30’s to low 40’s.