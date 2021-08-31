Tracking cooler and less humid conditions

While we’ve had a break from the heat, humidity is still rather high. That will be the case as we go throughout the rest of Tuesday. Plan on temperatures that will peak in the upper 70s and lower 80s along with humid conditions.

A cold front slid into the state on Monday and has stalled. That front slowly starts moving south again this afternoon and will bring us additional chances for showers and thunderstorms. However, we won’t see nearly as much rainfall as we did on Monday. Even with more limited rain chances, heavy downpours can still occur in this airmass. Therefore, flooding could be an issue under any thunderstorm activity.

We’re still tracking what is now Tropical Depression Ida. The storm has winds speeds of 30 mph Tuesday morning and continues to track to the northeast. A swath of Flash Flood Watches have been issued for those in the storm’s path. We won’t be seeing rainfall from Ida in central Indiana, but as this system passes to our east, we will see our winds pickup to more breezy conditions Wednesday afternoon.

Overall, Wednesday is looking fantastic. It will be much less humid, there will be plenty of sunshine and temperatures will peak in the upper 70s. It will be less breezy by Thursday and the more comfortable air and dry conditions will last the rest of the work week.