Tracking another round of light snow

Temperatures dipped below zero for several locations around central Indiana this Wednesday morning. There were even peeks of sun early in the day before cloud cover filled back into the state. Flurries are going to be possible this afternoon as a system moves into the Ohio Valley. Highs will climb into the upper teens this afternoon.

Snow chances will climb tonight and the steady snowfall may even drop around an inch near the Indianapolis area. Slightly higher totals are possible locations south of I-70. The additional snowfall looks to be light and will likely not exceed 2.0”. It will not take much additional snowfall to create tricky travel conditions again early Thursday morning.

Most of the snow will exit Thursday afternoon and we will have a break from the frequent snows as we approach the weekend. Another system will pass over the state on Sunday, but after that system moves out, temperatures will finally recover. Highs next week may even become seasonal again with highs in the lower 40s.