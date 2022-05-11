Skies are mainly cloudy this Wednesday morning, but it is already warm and muggy outside right now. We are kicking off the day with temperatures in the lower 70s, which is closer to the average high in Indianapolis for the date! The humidity is going stay in place today with forecast dew points near the 70° mark. Heat indices may even rise near 90° this afternoon.

There are going to be several dry hours today and only a slight shower/t-storm chances with peak heating this afternoon. Highs will reach into the mid-80s later today with some spots over south-central Indiana nearing 90°.

The summer-like pattern holds until the weekend. Rain chances ramp up Saturday evening as a storm system tracks over the Midwest. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to impact the area on Sunday and early Monday morning. In the wake of the system, temperatures will drop to seasonal levels again. Highs in the mid-70s return by Monday afternoon.