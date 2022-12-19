INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures today climbed into the upper 20s and lower 30s with mostly cloudy skies. We keep the mostly cloudy and cold conditions until Wednesday before a winter storm moves in for the second half of the week. Travel impacts are likely into the holiday weekend.

Cloudy, cold overnight

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle 20s with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be light and variable across central Indiana.

Cloudy and chilly into Wednesday

Tuesday and Wednesday will be carbon copies of each other. Temperatures will climb into the upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds each day will be light and variable. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s and 30s.

Winter storm coming to Indiana

All eyes are on the upcoming winter storm heading to Indiana at the end of this week. Temperatures will start off in the upper 30s and lower 40s on Thursday. Rain begins to fall Thursday. As temperatures drop below freezing, the rain will change to a mix and eventually into heavy snow overnight. Temperatures will drop into the upper teens and lower 20s. Winds will pick up too, gusting up to 40 mph.

Friday, temperatures will start off in the teens and 20s and drop throughout the day. Snow will continue Friday. Snow showers will linger into early Saturday before coming to an end.

Dangerous cold in Indiana

Once temperatures drop Friday, they will remain well below average. Winds will pick up overnight Thursday into Friday, gusting up to 55 mph. This will cause wind chill temperatures to drop between 20 to 30 degrees BELOW ZERO. Actual temperatures will drop below zero overnight Friday into Saturday. Saturday, temperatures will climb into the lower teens with wind chills still below zero and winds gusting up to 30 mph.

Christmas Day will start off with temperatures below zero with wind chills well below zero too. Highs on Christmas Day will only climb into the lower teens with a mix of sun and clouds.

Winter storm travel impacts

With all of this in mind, if you need to travel, do it before Thursday evening. With snow falling and wind gusting up to 55 mph, blizzard-like conditions are not out of the question. Winter headlines will be issued in the next coming days. Expect major delays are several airports around the Midwest.