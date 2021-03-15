Tracking a windy, wet Monday

Showers are filling into central Indiana this Monday morning. Many locations will mostly see rain showers with this system. However, temperatures are cold enough to support some sleet and snow early in the day. The light wintry mix will be possible through the morning hours with most of the activity turning over to rain during the second half of the day.

Prepare for much colder temperatures today compared to the weekend when highs reached into the lower 50s. Temperatures will struggle to rise today because of the additional cloud cover and scattered showers. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 30s through the afternoon.

It will feel even colder outside when you factor in the strong wind today. Wind speeds are sustained between 15 and 25 MPH this morning with gusts near 40 MPH. Lafayette and Frankfort have already had measured wind gusts at 40 MPH today. The wind will create wind chills in the 20s at times this morning and afternoon.

Rain chances will linger tonight and early Tuesday morning before completely moving out. Temperatures are going to recover tomorrow as cloud cover decreases. Highs will return to the mid-50s tomorrow and climb near 60° on St. Patrick’s Day.