Tracking a wet start to Monday; strong/severe storms possible Monday night

Although Sunday came with more cloud cover, it was still a pretty nice day. Temperatures jumped back to the mid and upper 70s and most of the day has been dry. Showers are starting to move into central Indiana this evening. If you haven’t finished your yard work our taken the dog for a walk, you’ll want to keep an eye on the radar. Light rain is scattered through the area and will increase in coverage as the night goes on.

Scattered showers will continue across the area through the Monday morning commute. Monday won’t be a complete washout. Showers will ease and turn more isolated into the afternoon and early evening.

Another round of showers with the potential for strong to severe storms will sweep through Monday night/early Tuesday. Not everyone will get wet with this round but some of these storms could turn severe with damaging winds and large hail being the main threats. Stay weather aware and keep checking back for updates as we monitor this system.