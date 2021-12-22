Tracking a warmup and rain ahead of the holiday

It’s the first full day of winter and it’s certainly feeling a lot more like it. Wind chill temperatures Wednesday morning were running in the teens. By the afternoon, winds will ease and we’ll see plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will struggle to rebound. Highs will peak in the mid 30s, running a few degrees below average for this time of year. We’ve had a rather mild December, so far. This will make for only the third day this month where temperatures don’t reach the 40° mark.

This chill won’t last long. Winds shift out of the south again tonight and we’re in for a warmer, windier day on Thursday.

The warmup continues on into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. That will leave temperatures that are far too warm for a “White Christmas.” However, it does come with rain chances. Rain will move in Friday evening (Christmas Eve) as temperatures rise to near 60° before midnight. At this time, showers look to exit early Christmas Day. However, there is still uncertainty with the timing and track of this low pressure system moving through. That could cause some changes in the forecast in the days to come. Stay tuned!