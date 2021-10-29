Tracking a soggy Friday night; great for Halloween

Friday is off to a mild start with temperatures this morning only falling to the mid 50s. The streets are damp from rainfall last night but overall, most of us are starting the morning rain-free. A few isolated showers have been moving through and the chances for a few spotty showers will continue through the morning and into the early afternoon.

Indianapolis has recorded 7.28″ of rain this October. That’s 4.38″ above normal. This leaves October 2021, as the 4th wettest on record, to-date.

We will add to those totals tonight. If you have outdoor plans for the evening, plan on soggy conditions. Rain will become more widespread through the evening before tapering off through Saturday morning.

By the afternoon tomorrow, it will be mainly dry. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out but overall, the afternoon will be cloudy and slightly cooler than today.

Great news for the Colts home game on Sunday and your Halloween plans. The second half of the weekend is looking fantastic. It will be dry and temperatures will be seasonable. Through trick-or-treating hours, temperatures will be dropping from the lower 60s into the lower 50s.

The cold has been on hold. However, that changes next week. Our weather pattern takes quite a turn as highs mid next week will only peak in the mid to upper 40s and some mornings will start off near freezing.