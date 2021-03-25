Tracking a severe weather threat for your Thursday

We’re tracking a lot of changes in the forecast for you Thursday. Take the umbrella/rain jacket with you out-the-door this morning. We are dry for the morning commute but showers and storms will be around for the evening commute.

A few isolated showers will start developing across central Indiana late this morning before heavy showers with a few thunderstorms possible build into the afternoon. During the early afternoon hours, most of the rain will be concentrated south of I-70. These showers will spread north into the afternoon, so you can expect a very wet evening commute.

Showers will scattered into the early evening before another round of heavier, stronger storms develop. These will mainly occur after 8 PM as the center of the low pressure system that is contributing to the severe weather outbreak across the deep south today, passes over central Indiana. Our proximity to the low will allow for plenty of twisting in our atmosphere and may even be enough to spin-up a couple isolated tornadoes this evening. The best chance for that will be over the southern third of the state. Gusty/severe thunderstorms will also be possible tonight too.

A High Wind Warning will also go in effect tonight at 11 O’clock through 9 AM Friday. Non-thunderstorms related wind gusts above 60 mph are possible. All of central Indiana will see these strong winds with the strongest most likely in the area highlighted in pink. These winds will be capable to down trees, power lines and will make travel difficult. Widespread power outages are expected.

Rain will ease and exit early Friday morning but winds will stay strong through the Friday morning commute. Commuters may have some trouble on the roads, especially those driving high profile vehicles. The winds will ease Friday morning and we’ll close the week with calmer, dryer and cooler conditions. Afternoon high temperatures will be near the seasonal average, in the mid 50s.